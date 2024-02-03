Portfolios allocated in Bihar cabinet; Nitish retains home, BJP's Samrat gets finance

PATNA: On Saturday, Portfolios were allocated in the new Bihar cabinet headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who retained Home department, while giving away finance, held by his JD(U), to new ally BJP, according to a notification.

Samrat Choudhary, one of the two Deputy Chief Ministers, got finance, a portfolio BJP has always got whenever it has shared power with the JD(U) president.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, the other Deputy CM, has been given crucial portfolios of agriculture and road construction, it said.