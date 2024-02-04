Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC to hear AAP councillor's plea for urgent hearing on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday an AAP councillor's plea challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is likely to hear the matter.

The case was mentioned by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for councillor Kuldeep Kumar, a candidate for the mayor's post on Friday seeking urgent hearing.

The BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance that alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.