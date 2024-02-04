Delhi Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP's allegations of MLA 'poaching'

NEW DELHI: A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch on Sunday visited Finance Minister Atishi's residence and served her a notice in connection with allegations that the BJP was attempting to "poach" Aam Aadmi Party MLAs.

Sources said that the Delhi minister's staff have received the notice, after the Crime Branch team visited the AAP leader's residence for a second time at 12.55 pm on Sunday.

According to the notice, the Crime Branch has asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi to give information on the allegations of poaching levelled against the BJP, given statements by them suggest they were privy to certain information regarding commission of a cognizable offence.