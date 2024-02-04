'Nyay Yatra schedule in UP to be shared with INDIA bloc partners': Congress on SP chief's 'no invite' swipe

NEW DELHI: A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he hasn't received an invitation for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress on Sunday said the yatra's programme in Uttar Pradesh will be shared with INDIA bloc constituents after it is finalised in a day or two and asserted that their participation would strengthen the alliance.

Asked whether he would participate in the yatra, Yadav had said on Saturday, "The problem is that many big events take place, but we don't get an invite."

Tagging a video on Yadav's remarks, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the detailed route and programme of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared and will be finalised in a day or two.

"After this it will be shared with the constituent parties of INDIA bloc in the state. Their participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA bloc. The Yatra is expected to enter UP in the afternoon of February 16," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi.