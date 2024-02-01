CPI(M) joins Rahul's Nyay Yatra in Bengal, says will welcome if Mamata deboard INDIA bloc train

KOLKATA: Maintaining that the country is divided between justice and injustice, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim on Thursday said the Left party joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to be part of its fight.

Claiming that TMC was eager to deboard the opposition INDIA bloc 'train', Salim said the CPI(M) would welcome any such move.

Joining the Nyay Yatra at Baharampur in Murshidabad district, the CPI(M) leader claimed that the country is at present divided between justice and injustice.

"We have come to join this fight against injustice," Salim said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and other party leaders also joined the rally.

Claiming that the yatra has been facing obstacles while traversing through Assam and West Bengal, Salim said, "We condemn such obstacles as this is not our political culture."