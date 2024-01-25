High voltage drama, accusations, attacks, FIRs mark 'Nyay Yatra' in Assam

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here... Corruption is rampant in Assam. We all know that perhaps the most corrupt CM in India is the Assam chief minister," Gandhi said in two public meetings in Sivasagar and Jorhat.

In another public address at Jorhat town, Gandhi alleged Sarma's entire family is involved in corruption. "His children, himself and wife -- all are involved in some corruption. He thinks that money can buy the people of Assam because he can be purchased."