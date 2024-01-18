Assam govt, CM most corrupt in India, says Rahul during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

JORHAT: Kickstarting the Assam leg of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the state perhaps has the "most corrupt government" and the "most corrupt CM" in the country.

Addressing a public gathering at Haloating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for "spreading hatred and looting public money".

"Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. You know what is happening here. We will raise the issues of Assam during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'," he said.

In the afternoon, Gandhi addressed a street meeting at Deberapar in Nakachari of Jorhat district and alleged that a lot of injustices are being done against tribals, tea workers and other indigenous communities of Assam by the BJP-led government.

"Corruption is rampant in Assam. We all know that perhaps the most corrupt CM in India is the Assam chief minister," he added.

In his third public address at Jorhat town in the evening, Gandhi said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire family is involved in corruption.

"His children, himself and wife -- all are involved in some corruption. He thinks that money can buy the people of Assam because he can be purchased. But Assamese people cannot be bought and there is no price for them," he added.

The Congress leader while addressing people from the top of his bus said the biggest injustice against the youths is unemployment.

"India cannot progress with unemployment. Our promise is that we will fill all government vacancies. We will also revive the small and medium industries as this sector generates the highest number of jobs," he added.