Assam women leave queue for govt scheme forms to greet Rahul Gandhi

JORHAT: Hundreds of rural women who gathered to collect forms for a newly announced government scheme in Jorhat district of Assam left their queues to greet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' through the area on Thursday.

Gandhi reached Mariani town from neighbouring Sivasagar district around noon and saw hundreds of rural women standing in a queue at a government-controlled centre in Nakachari area to collect forms for the scheme.