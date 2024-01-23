Rahul's Nyay Yatra stopped from entering Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was stopped from entering the city on Tuesday, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

The police had to use force to stop the Congress supporters from moving forward.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that the Yatra would not be allowed to enter the city in order to avoid traffic jams.