Did not face anywhere so many difficulties as in Assam: Jairam Ramesh on Cong Yatra

Ramesh is part of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', again being led by Gandhi, which commenced from Manipur and will culminate in Mumbai.

The Assam leg of the Yatra started on Thursday.

"The amount of difficulties we have faced in Assam in these two days, we have not faced anywhere," Ramesh claimed.

He pointed out that the first Yatra had crossed then BJP-ruled states Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and the Congress had criticised the chief ministers and governments there.