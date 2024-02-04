Nation

Uttarakhand Cabinet approves UCC draft report, Bill to be tabled in assembly on Feb 6

The development came two days after the five-member UCC committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, submitted its report to the chief minister.
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo | ANI)
DEHRADUN: The final draft of the Uniform Civil Code was approved by the Uttarakhand Cabinet here, paving the way for its tabling in the state Assembly whose special four-day session begins here on Monday.

The Cabinet passed the UCC draft at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence on Sunday.

The final draft of the UCC running into 740 pages in four volumes was submitted to Dhami here on Friday by a five-member panel headed by retired judge of the Supreme Court Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The special session of the Assembly has been convened especially to pass the legislation on the UCC.

The approval by the state cabinet was necessary for its introduction in the House.

