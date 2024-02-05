Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court schedules final hearing on April 16

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday fixed April 16 for hearing the final disposal of Bihar caste survey census case petitions while refusing to stay the Bihar government's order on the issue.
A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta fixed April 16 (Tuesday) for final disposal of the batch of pleas in the case.
The individuals filing the petition have taken their case to the highest court to contest the government's directive for a caste-based census and the Patna High Court's decision to support the Bihar government's initiative to carry out this survey.
One of the petitioners, Akhilesh Kumar in his plea, alleged that the notification passed by the Bihar govt was “discriminatory, incorrect and unconstitutional”.
Previously, the highest court had directed the Bihar government to make the breakdown and results of the caste survey data publicly available. This was to allow the aggrieved petitioners to contest the findings or raise any other concerns they believe need to be addressed.
The court had also stated its intention to review the legal aspects of the high court's ruling and the validity of the Bihar government's actions.
The apex court was hearing the pleas field by the non governmental organisations (NGOs) -- filed by Ek Soch Ek Prayas and Youth for Equality -- against the State of Bihar govt and then Patna High Court's order of upholding the Bihar government’s decision to conduct such an exercise with respect to caste survey.
The petitions submitted to the Supreme Court alleged that the Bihar government's move to carry out a caste survey in the state was in violation of the Indian Constitution's fundamental principles.