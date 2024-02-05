Bihar caste survey: Supreme Court schedules final hearing on April 16

The individuals filing the petition have taken their case to the highest court to contest the government's directive for a caste-based census and the Patna High Court's decision to support the Bihar government's initiative to carry out this survey.

One of the petitioners, Akhilesh Kumar in his plea, alleged that the notification passed by the Bihar govt was “discriminatory, incorrect and unconstitutional”.

Previously, the highest court had directed the Bihar government to make the breakdown and results of the caste survey data publicly available. This was to allow the aggrieved petitioners to contest the findings or raise any other concerns they believe need to be addressed.