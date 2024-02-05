‘CJ approval not taken to review graft cases in TN’

NEW DELHI: The Registrar General (RG) of the Madras High Court, in his report submitted at the Supreme Court, stated that prior approval of the Chief Justice of the HC was not taken for exercising suo motu powers to restore corruption cases against a few former and sitting Tamil Nadu ministers. The RG, M Jothiraman, recently filed the report duly complying with the SC’s January 29 order made while hearing an appeal filed by sitting Tamil Nadu Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran.

However, the file noting ‘seen’ was made by the CJ after single judge of the Madras HC Justice N Anand Venkatesh exercised his suo motu jurisdiction, revealed the RG’s 11-page submission, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE. The RG said when Justice Venkatesh knew about the discharge of certain ministers in the corruption case, he had no hesitation in exercising his revisional powers of suo motu under Article 227 and other sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure.