Criticise me, but action against corruption will continue: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of shielding the corrupt, and declared that action against corrupt leaders will continue and "those looting the nation will have to pay".

Responding to the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said strong words were used against the government and much anger was expressed for taking action against the corrupt.

"You can criticise me as much as you want, but my fight against corruption will continue. Those who have looted the nation will have to pay back. I make this promise to the nation from this sacred House," the prime minister said.

With the opposition accusing the BJP government of using probe agencies to target political rivals, Modi asserted that probe agencies work independently and this is how the Constitution envisages them to function.

It is for the courts to judge their action, he added.

"During their (Congress-led UPA) tenure, investigative agencies were only used for political purposes," Modi said.

The prime minister said he was surprised that opposition parties were glorifying those convicted for corruption and were out of jail on parole, an apparent reference to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.