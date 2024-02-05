Don't make Lord Ram a political tool, let Ram remain God for all: Adhir to BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Rajan Chowdhury on Monday said the BJP should not treat Lord Ram as a political tool to win elections.

He also questioned the government's policy on China and Maldives.

"As the general elections are knocking on the door, you are taking shelter behind Lord Ram," Chowdhury said during a debate in the Lower House of Parliament on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address.

"We all believe in Lord Ram, don't make him your patent. Don't make him an election tool. Let Ram remain God for all," he added.

Referring to the 2014 general elections, Chowdhury said the BJP had promised that every Indian would get Rs 15 lakh deposited in their accounts as its government would bring back 'black money' from abroad.

After the elections, one of the party's leaders had said that the promise was an election stunt, the Congress MP added.

When the 2019 elections came, he said, a terror attack took place in Pulwama in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

In retaliation to the Pulwama attack, Chowdhury said, India carried out the Balakot air strike and destroyed a terrorist camp.

However, the Congress leader added that the truth related to the air strike in Balakot is yet to be shared by the government.

He said various independent organisations have claimed that India did not hit any target of significance in Balakot.