Shahi Idgah mosque dispute: Fresh plea in Mathura court over sanctum sanctorum of Lord Krishna

MATHURA: A new plea has been filed in a court here seeking directions to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust to put up a notice board at the temple here saying that the present sanctum sanctorum is "not the real birthplace" of Lord Krishna.

The suit has been filed by Delhi-based advocate PV Raghunandan in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Anupama Singh.

Plaintiff's advocate Pankaj Joshi told the media that the case has been accepted for hearing, but no date fixed in this regard.