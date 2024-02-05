'Nothing for Dalits or minority': Akhilesh slams UP govt budget, Mayawati reminds of past promises

LUCKNOW: Criticizing the state budget-2024-25, presented by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the state Assembly on Monday, the leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief claimed that the present dispensation had hardly anything for 90 per cent of the people belonging to PDA (Pichhda-backwards, Dalit and Alpsankhyak- minority)sections of the society.
"Whether the budget of UP is Rs 7 lakh crore or Rs 8 lakh crore... the question remains what is there in it for 90 per cent of the people, meaning the PDA," Yadav said in his post on 'X' while reacting to the biggest ever ststae budget to the tune of Rs 7.36 lakh crore presented by the state government.
Taking potshots at the state government, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of being anti-common people.
“The BJP government keeps 90 per cent of the state budget for 10 per cent of the rich people and only a nominal 10 per cent of the budget for the 90 per cent of the needy people," claimed he leader of opposition.
Asking the state government not to misguide the people through figures, he asked the finance minister as to how much relief would the budget provide from inflation.
“How many youths will get employment? How much will actually be spent on measures to reduce crime and corruption? And what are the provisions to promote business and shopkeeping which are facing the brunt of recession and GST?” asked Akhilesh.
Taking a jibe, he also asked the state government to keep record of how much provision was made for spreading false claims to befool the people. The SP chief claimed that instead of being second in ease of doing business in the country, the state was topping the tally of ease of doing corruption.
Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati said that the UP budget 2024-25 was more of a reflection of the party's political and electoral interests than the welfare of the people.
"Forget about the new promises, announcements and claims made by the government, what needs to be assessed is if the government has also delivered on the promises it made in the past for the sake of development?"
“It is a must that the UP government also acts on the promises and claims it has made in the budget because that is the only way people can be brought out of poverty, unemployment and backwardness, and it will have a direct impact on the development of the country and progress of the people,” said Mayawati.