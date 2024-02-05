'Nothing for Dalits or minority': Akhilesh slams UP govt budget, Mayawati reminds of past promises

LUCKNOW: Criticizing the state budget-2024-25, presented by UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna in the state Assembly on Monday, the leader of the opposition and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief claimed that the present dispensation had hardly anything for 90 per cent of the people belonging to PDA (Pichhda-backwards, Dalit and Alpsankhyak- minority)sections of the society.

"Whether the budget of UP is Rs 7 lakh crore or Rs 8 lakh crore... the question remains what is there in it for 90 per cent of the people, meaning the PDA," Yadav said in his post on 'X' while reacting to the biggest ever ststae budget to the tune of Rs 7.36 lakh crore presented by the state government.

Taking potshots at the state government, Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of being anti-common people.