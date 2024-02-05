Rename country as Bharat: BJP member Satyapal Singh in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh on Monday demanded in the Lok Sabha that the name of the country should be changed to Bharat.

Participating in a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Singh said the first paragraph of the Constitution has a mention  'India that is Bharat'.

"The use of 'India' should end. The name of this country is Bharat, which is a powerhouse of knowledge. This name (India) should be changed. Such a country, which is the greatest in the world," said Singh, a former IPS officer and Lok Sabha member from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

"Even the Gods said we were fortunate to have been born in Bharat. Hence the name of the country should be changed to Bharat," he said, quoting from scriptures.