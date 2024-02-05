SC stays Madras HC order sentencing ex-IPS officer to 15 days imprisonment in Dhoni's contempt plea

NEW DELHI: In a huge relief to retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar the Supreme Court in its order on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's decision of sentencing him to 15 days imprisonment in the contempt of court petition filed by former Indian team cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Juztice Abhay S Oka also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to concerned respondents, after hearing a petition filed by Sampath Kumar.