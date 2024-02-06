Congress flays PM Modi for 'vicious' attack on Nehru

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of suffering from deep insecurities and complexes, saying this makes him "viciously" attack Jawaharlal Nehru.

A day after Modi attacked former prime ministers Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said BJP veterans Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Kishan Advani never did this, but PM Modi by doing so is "demeaning" the high office he holds.

"The Prime Minister was at his nonsensical worst in the Lok Sabha yesterday and undoubtedly will stage a repeat performance in the Rajya Sabha today," he said in a post on X.

"He suffers from deep insecurities and complexes which makes him attack Nehru not politically, but personally in a vicious manner," Ramesh charged.