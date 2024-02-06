Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails Tamil Nadu CM's support for LDF protest against Centre in Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who will be leading an LDF protest in New Delhi on February 8 against the Centre's alleged neglect of the state, on Tuesday hailed Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin's backing for the demonstration.

Stalin, on Tuesday, extended full support to Vijayan on the issue of preserving fiscal federalism and accused the Centre of restricting the states' borrowing space by misusing its powers under article 293 of the Constitution.

Vijayan said that Stalin's gesture was a boost to the Left front's efforts to "stand up and resist the vicious efforts to undermine the federal principles enshrined in our Constitution".

He expressed his appreciation for Stalin's support in a post on social media platform X.

"Salutes to Thiru@mkstalin & @arivalayam for extending solidarity & support for Kerala's protest on February 8th at Delhi against the Centre's discrimination towards states' functioning & fiscal autonomy. This gesture boosts our efforts to stand up & resist the vicious efforts to undermine the federal principles enshrined in our Constitution. Together, let's march forward to protect our democracy & constitutional values," he said on X.