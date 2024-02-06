Tamil Nadu lends 'full support' to Kerala in fight against Centre's borrowing restrictions

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today said his state stood in "full support" of the Kerala government in its efforts to challenge the "arbitrary and discriminatory borrowing norms" imposed by the Centre on some states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"Although this has been happening for quite some time, the situation has rapidly deteriorated in the last few years and there is a clear consensus emerging amongst progressive State governments that such indirect control over state finances needs to be done away with...

"the intent seems to be aimed at crippling States' ability to raise resources and fund crucial developmental initiatives as per their policy priorities. This needs to be resisted by like-minded progressive states," he said in an open letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Two months ago, Kerala had approached the Supreme Court against the Union government's attempts to deny permission to the state to raise debt to fund fiscal deficit.

"If the State is not able to borrow to the extent required based on the budget of the State, the State would not be able to complete its State Plans for the particular financial year. Therefore, it is essential for the progress, prosperity and development of the State and the people of the State that the State is able to exercise its constitutional rights and its borrowings are not impeded in any manner," the suit said.

Kerala also challenged the insertion of the term 'general government debt' into the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003 in such a way as to restrict the freedom available to state governments to borrow money from the market.

“Public Debt of the State” is an item exclusively in the State List in the Seventh Schedule under Article 246 of the Constitution. The Impugned Amendments, which are ultra vires the Constitution would potentially be used to thwart the powers of the Plaintiff State," Kerala said.

The suit sought that the Supreme Court should declare that the Union government has no "right, power or authority" to regulate, interfere with, fetter, limit and/ or impose any conditions on the borrowings by the state.