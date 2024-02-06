‘Left’ to its own devices, Kerala government leans towards the centre

Taking an electoral position, he tried to appease various sections of society. Although the declaration to opt out of the contributory pension scheme, replacing it with an assured pension scheme, sounds rosy, it can only be taken with a pinch of salt given the state’s current fiscal troubles. Marking a shift from normal practice, there were only some minor anti-Centre remarks in the governor’s policy address in the House on January 25. Nonetheless, Monday’s budget speech more than made up for it. Laced with political comments, close to half an hour of the two-and-a-half-hour-long speech was dedicated to Centre-bashing.

Citing the reluctance to raise the borrowing limit and moves to curtail the state’s share in tax devolution, the FM minced no words in attacking the BJP government for its vengeful approach.Stating that the state is being punished for its achievements, the minister, however, vowed to fight back: “Kerala will not be shattered, Kerala will not tire, Kerala cannot be destroyed”. More than a slogan, it sounded like a mission statement.

And at this crucial juncture, Balalgopal came up with the crux of the budget -- a Plan B to raise private capital. In a major attempt to steady the finances, it proposes private investment in key sectors.

The Left has been stealthily shifting towards neoliberalism, observed political commentator J Prabhash. “Though claiming to look Left, the government has been ironically moving towards the Centre. It also means the Left is slowly shedding many of its earlier plans, along with its distinct leftist approach,” he said.