Kerala budget: Banking on infra, tourism and tech

KERALA: Finance Minister KN Balagopal’s budget speech has focussed on the troika of infrastructure, tourism and technology to make Kerala a “sunrise economy”. On transport infrastructure, the budget has reaffirmed support to the Silver Line project, or K-rail, and the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode metro projects.

While K-Rail can address the need for high-speed rail connectivity, the two light metro systems will reduce traffic bottlenecks in two of Kerala’s largest cities, improving the quality of life and attracting business investments. The FM has made allocations for the upgrading of 11 industrial parks in the state and announced that 25 new private industrial parks will be given approval in the coming year.

There is an announcement of a Chinese-style special development zone to develop Vizhinjam. However, the FM must keep in mind that the Chinese model involves suspension of labour laws within the economic zone and considerable discretionary powers granted to the management to bypass normal rules and regulations. It remains to be seen whether the Kerala government will be able to provide such freedom of business as the Chinese. Secondly, the Chinese model centres around building integrated townships rather than export processing enclaves, which has been the norm in India.