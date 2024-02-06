No proposal to hike PM-KISAN amount from Rs 6,000 per year: Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has no proposal to increase the financial benefit to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme to Rs 8,000-12,000 per year.

There is no proposal under consideration to increase the amount even for women farmers under the scheme, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) provides eligible farmers a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months.