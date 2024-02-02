Just lip service for farmers in the budget

Meanwhile, input cost of diesel, electricity, seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, labour etc. have shot up manifold leaving most farmers reeling. Rising inflation, as in most sectors, has hit farmers the hardest. Added to this, the erratic monsoon this season and the growing aftermath of climate change that impacted production is slowing rural demand. Yet farmers continue to provide food security to the nation and enabled the government to assure distribution of free foodgrains to 81 crore people for the next five years.

Some rays of hope

Various administrations have focussed on supplementing farm incomes by encouraging them venturing into the commodities, dairy and fisheries sectors.

Announcing the government’s intent in the interim budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said a strategy will be formulated to reduce the country’s dependence on imports of vegetable oil to meet domestic demand and to boost domestic production of edible oils such as mustard, groundnut, sesame, soybean and sunflower. This will include research to develop high-yielding varieties, modern techniques, market linkages, procurement, value addition and crop insurance.

The country imports nearly 60 per cent of its edible oil requirement annually to meet domestic demand. According to official data, the country imported vegetable oil valued at Rs 96228.13 crore between April 2023 and December 2023. The Solvent Extractors’ Association said the country imported 167.1 lakh tonnes of edible oil between November 2022 and October 2023 as against 144.1 lakh tonne imported during the previous oil year (November-October).

Certainly, this has been an area of concern for authorities and the extremely high prices of edible oils as well as pulses are major contributors to inflation from the food basket.

Promising a comprehensive programme for supporting dairy farmers, the Finance Minister said steps will be taken to boost food processing and to promote private and public investment in post-harvest activities. Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna in fisheries sector will be stepped up to enhance aquaculture productivity, she assured.

No help for organic farmers

There was a time when organic farming and 'zero budget' farming (unscientific though experts said it was) were buzz words. But a time when there is a growing focus on organic and natural farming, the interim budget failed to outline any incentives for organic farmers who leave their traditional crop fields vacant for initial two to three years to make the soil fertile and free from chemicals.

At the same time, organic farmers with their multi-cropping system, face frequent invasion of their fields by wild animals such as Nilgai (Indian antelope) and boars. This is a big problem that needs to addressed with serious intent and workable solutions. The budget could have allocated money for this too.

This when 50% of our farmers are in debt

In a country where 85 per cent of farmers are small and medium and 50 per cent of people are engaged in agriculture and allied activities, the sector requires urgent and indulgent attention with pots of money set aside. The farmers must be taken into confidence and the traditional wisdom for meeting climate change challenges needs to be utilised to ensure these households earn sustained profitable income.

It is quite known that nearly 50 per cent of the country’s farmers are in debt with average unpaid loans hovering between Rs. 10000 - to Rs 50000/- depending upon their landholding. The country cannot afford to let their “annadatas”, who are expected to feed not only India but the world, to remain in debt with low self-esteem.