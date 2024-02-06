Sharad Pawar to approach SC on ECI's 'real NCP' verdict

“I am not all surprised with this decision. It was expected. There is a big conspiracy against Maharashtra. Earlier they tried to finish the Marathi people's party Shiv Sena. Now, another Marathi Manoos party NCP belonging to Sharad Pawar has been given to another person. Sharad Pawar developed it from the grassroots and also helped many leaders grow in their political careers. This is an injustice to Sharard Pawar and the people of Maharashtra. We are confident that we will build the party,” she said.

She further said that they will go to the Supreme Court against the order of ECI.

Meanwhile , Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said " he accepts with humility" the Election Commission's ruling to declare his faction as the real NCP.

He said the ECI order has increased their responsibility , added that, “We are committed for the development of Maharashtra today and tomorrow".