Nation

Allahabad HC adjourns hearing on plea challenging order allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order.
A priest performs prayers in the basement of the Gyanvapi mosque following court orders allowing the resumption of the practice.
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque to February 12.

The Allahabad High Court heard the matter and adjourned it for February 12.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had filed the plea on Friday last week challenging the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order.

Puja inside southern cellar on Gyanvapi premises commences, continues till early Thursday morning
Allahabad High Court​

