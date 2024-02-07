EC has stabbed democracy in the back: Shiv Sena leader Raut over poll body's order on NCP

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission has stabbed democracy in the back through its decision to recognise Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction as the real NCP.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Raut said history has not seen injustice of the kind that happened with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

He said the Shiv Sena and the NCP were weakened because these are the only two parties that protected the Marathi "asmita" (identity) and raised voice against injustice to Maharashtra.