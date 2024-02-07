Firing by BJP MLA on Shiv Sena leader: One more accused arrested

MUMBAI: The Thane police have arrested one more person in the case where BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad is accused of firing on a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Divesh alias Vicky Ganatra (37), a supporter of the MLA, was on the run since the firing incident took place on February 2. He was nabbed on Tuesday, they said.

With this, four persons, including the MLA, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

Based on specific information, the Thane police's Anti-Extortion Cell apprehended Ganatra from Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening and he was placed under arrest after questioning, an official said.