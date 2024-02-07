Gangster-turned-neta asked to surrender passport

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked gangster-turned-politician of Bihar, Anand Mohan, to surrender his passport and asked the Centre to make its stand clear on his premature release from jail.

The top court’s two-judge bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, asked Mohan to record his presence every fortnight at the local police station. It fixed the matter for a detailed hearing to February 27.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the deceased District Magistrate (DM) G Krishanaiah challenging the state government’s decision to release prematurely the former Bihar MP, Mohan, who was convicted to life imprisonment in the murder of her husband, G Krishanaiah, in 1994, in the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice to Bihar Government and others, and asked them to file their respective replies, on hearing the plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah.

