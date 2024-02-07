Gangster-turned-neta asked to surrender passport
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked gangster-turned-politician of Bihar, Anand Mohan, to surrender his passport and asked the Centre to make its stand clear on his premature release from jail.
The top court’s two-judge bench, headed by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice K V Viswanathan, asked Mohan to record his presence every fortnight at the local police station. It fixed the matter for a detailed hearing to February 27.
The court was hearing a petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah, the wife of the deceased District Magistrate (DM) G Krishanaiah challenging the state government’s decision to release prematurely the former Bihar MP, Mohan, who was convicted to life imprisonment in the murder of her husband, G Krishanaiah, in 1994, in the case.
The Supreme Court had earlier issued notice to Bihar Government and others, and asked them to file their respective replies, on hearing the plea filed by Uma Krishnaiah.
Uma’s counsel, senior lawyer Siddhartha Luthra, appearing for Uma, had told the Apex Court bench that the case referred to that matter.
Also in top court
Can state make classification for quota: SC
The Supreme Court commenced examining a legal question whether a state government is empowered to make a sub-classification in the SCs and STs for grant of reservation in admissions and public jobs. A seven-judge bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud is examining validity of the Punjab Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes (Reservation in Services) Act, 2006 which provided 50% quota and the first preference’ to ‘Valmikis’ and ‘Mazhabi Sikhs’ castes in public jobs inside the quota meant for the SCs.
30 yrs of jail for raping minor: SC
Upholding the conviction of a man for raping a seven-year-old girl in a temple in Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the Supreme Court has sentenced him to 30 years in jail while noting that his action was barbaric. The victim girl’s grandmother lodged an FIR against the man who was 40 years old at the time of the crime, for kidnapping and raping the minor. The convict took the victim to a temple and committed raped her. After finding the man guilty, the trial court awarded him the capital punishment under Section 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the IPC. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, however, commuted the same to life imprisonment for remainder of the convict’s natural life.