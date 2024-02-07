Pawar disapproves of PM Modi's criticism of Nehru during Parliament session

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad group) Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday disapproved of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critcism of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament.

He was referring to Modi's speech on Lok Sabha on February 5.

Sharad Pawar during his interaction program with students in Delhi said the first Prime Minister of India Pandit Jawarlal Nehru took the country towards republic and has contributed a lot to the field of science and technology.

“Nehru worked to change the face of the country. But today our Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticises him.PM Narendra Modi's speech is uncalled for. He criticised Jawarlal Nehru despite his immense contributions for the development of the country. This is sad to hear that. This is not correct. We cannot ignore those who worked for the country. Be it Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, they have made invaluable contributions to the country. I was saddened to hear the Prime Minister's speech. Nehru's contribution cannot be denied", said Sharad Pawar.