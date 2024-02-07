PMLA court extends ED remand of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by five days

RANCHI: The ED produced former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren before the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court and moved a petition seeking an extension of his remand period for seven more days as his five-day remand ended on Wednesday,

After hearing the ED counsel at large, the court allowed the petition and extended his remand for five more days to ED.

The federal agency pleaded for the extension of his remand on the ground that the interrogation is not yet completed and Hemant Soren is yet to quizzed on several points.