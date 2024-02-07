'I'm the life partner of a brave Jharkhand warrior, will become his strength': Hemant Soren's wife on wedding anniversary

Congress general secretary (in-charge communications) Jairam Ramesh also shared a picture of Gandhi with Kalpana Soren.

Speaking in the House ahead of the trust vote, Hemant Soren had said, "January 31 was a black chapter in India's history. A chief minister was arrested at the behest of the Raj Bhavan. The BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes."

"However, I will not shed tears now. I will give a befitting reply to the feudal forces at an appropriate time," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Hemant Soren challenged the BJP to prove corruption charges against him, stating that if the accusations are proven, he will quit politics.

During the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly, the JMM executive president also alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.

Hemant Soren was remanded to five days' ED custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Friday in connection with a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren was arrested after he resigned as the chief minister on January 31, sparking speculation that Kalpana would take over.

However, a rift emerged in his family, with his sister-in-law and JMM MLA Sita Soren openly opposing any move to make Kalpana the chief minister.

The objection came amid rumours and BJP's claim that Kalpana Soren would be the first choice for the chief minister's post if her husband was arrested.

Kalpana Soren was also present at a meeting of ruling alliance legislators at the CM's residence last Tuesday.