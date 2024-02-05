Jharkhand floor test: Governor involved in my arrest; conspiracy hatched by Centre, says Hemant Soren

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

The ex-chief minister, who is in ED custody now, was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former Chief Minister said, "I do not understand why the ruling (central) government has so much hatred towards adivasis and dalits...They don't hesitate to say that we should remain in jungles. If we come out of the jungle, their graves will get dirty. They think that we are untouchables."

He said that there is no value for the tears of the Adivalis, Dalits, and other marginalised groups in the country, adding that they would give a befitting answer to the injustices when the appropriate time came.

Except for non-tribal BJP leader Raghubar Das, none of the other 10 previous chief ministers belonging to the saffron party or JMM (formed in 2000) could complete a full five-year term in the state.

Continuing his scathing attack on the Centre, Hemant Soren said that if any evidence of corruption was found against him in the land deal, he would resign and leave Jharkhand. "I challenge the BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics," said Hemant Soren.

"However, I will not shed tears now. I will give a befitting reply to the feudal forces at an appropriate time," he added.