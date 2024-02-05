JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand wins trust vote

RANCHI: Champai Soren won the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday with 47 MLAs voting in his favour while 29 MLAs voted against him in the 81-member assembly.

Independent legislator Saryu Roy didn't participate in the voting process.

Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting.

On Friday, Champai Soren took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. While inviting him to take oath on Thursday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan had asked him to seek a trust vote within 10 days of taking oath of office and secrecy.