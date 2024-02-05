JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand wins trust vote

RANCHI: Champai Soren won the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday with 47 MLAs voting in his favour while 29 MLAs voted against him in the 81-member assembly.
Independent legislator Saryu Roy didn't participate in the voting process.
Seventy-seven MLAs were present in the assembly during the voting.
On Friday, Champai Soren took oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. While inviting him to take oath on Thursday, Governor CP Radhakrishnan had asked him to seek a trust vote within 10 days of taking oath of office and secrecy.
Earlier on Sunday, 37 MLAs were flown to Hyderabad on Friday in order to avert any possibility of poaching the MLAs.
They returned to Ranchi and were taken directly to the Circuit House under tight security and stayed there together.
Later on Monday, the MLAs were taken to the Assembly on two buses from the Circuit House to take part in the trust vote under close vigilance of the senior JMM and Congress leaders.
The former Chief Minister and JMM Executive President Hemant Soren, who has been jailed after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case, also participated in the trust vote following the permission granted by the PMLA Court on Saturday.
Notably, the resignation of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren had triggered a political crisis in Jharkhand as the state was left leaderless without a government for over 36 hours.
Later, after nearly seven hours of questioning, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hemant Soren from his residence in Ranchi on January 31.