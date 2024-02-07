Post-Ayodhya consecration, CM Yogi makes pitch for reclaiming religious sites at Kashi, Mathura

LUCKNOW: Drawing an analogy between the 'injustice' meted out to the Pandavas and present-day Hindus, UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a pitch for reclaiming two other Hindu religious sites -- Kashi and Mathura – after the consecration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Speaking in the state assembly on Wednesday during the vote of thanks to the Governor’s address, CM Yogi referred to the unclaimed Kashi and Mathura shrines -- where the disputed Gyanvapi and Shahi Idgah mosques are situated -- while expressing satisfaction over the consecration of Lord Ram in his permanent abode after a prolonged wait of five centuries.

Padding up his speech frequently with verses from the Rashmirathi, written by famous Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar,’ with reference to the negotiations between the Pandavas and Kauravas, the CM said: “In Mahabharata, Krishna asked for five villages for Pandavas, and today the Hindu society has been asking only for the three shrines of their faith -- Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura.”

Notably, while Ayodhya issue was settled by the Supreme Court order of November 9, 2019, the disputes are pending in different courts of UP.

CM Yogi said that just like the Kauravas' refusal to part with even five villages to the Pandavas led to the Mahabharata war, the previous dispensations' obstinacy and vote bank politics led to the Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura disputes which have lingered for ages. "When politics kicks in and votes are looked at, disputes begin. Here also the foreign invaders, who trampled our culture and faith, were eulogised for the vote bank politics but the nation will not accept this approach anymore,” asserted CM Yogi.

The UP CM dedicated the initial part of his speech to the consecration of Ram Lalla and the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Everyone in the country is happy that Lord Ram has been enthroned in the temple. This is the first instance in the world that Lord Ram Lalla himself had to produce evidence of his own existence. But this teaches us perseverance... We were happy not only because Lord Ram found his final place but also because we could keep our words... and built the temple at the same place where we had promised...We do not only talk. We walk the talk," he said, while addressing the house in the presence of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

Taking a potshot at the previous government alleging neglect of Ayodhya to garner votes, CM Yogi said: "This pran-pratisha should have happened earlier. We know that the issue was sub-judice and it was pertaining to a specific site. But why Ayodhya was kept deprived of basic amenities? The roads of Ayodhya could have been widened, and an airport could have been made. Who was stopping the previous government from developing Ayodhya. It was the fear of losing votes. This mentality stopped the development of Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura.”

"Having faced curfews and prohibitions during the rule of the previous government, Ayodhya remained a victim of nefarious intentions for ages. The temple town faced injustice. And when I speak of injustice, I am reminded of the same injustice that took place 5,000 years ago. Pandavas too faced injustice," said the CM again delving into Mahabharata references.

Exuding confidence over reclamation of Kashi and Mathura, CM Yogi said that witnessing the festivities and celebrations of Pran Pratishthha in Ayodhya, Nandi Baba (the revered bull of Lord Shiva) thought why should he wait, said the CM in a veiled reference to the opening of the Vyas ji ka tahkhana (southern cellar) on the Gyanvapi mosque premises in Varanasi. The cellar was opened after three decades following Varanasi district court’s order of January 31 allowing puja of deities inside it.

He also hoped that the Krishna Janmabhoomi would also be reclaimed, saying that Lord Krishna would not lag behind.