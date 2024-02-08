Another blow for Mumbai Congress as Baba Siddique quits; to join Ajit Pawar-led NCP

MUMBAI: In a setback to the Mumbai Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique, popularly known as Baba Siddique, on Thursday said he had resigned from the party and will be joining the Ajit Pawar led-NCP.

He is the second senior Mumbai Congress leader to leave the party in the last one month after former Union minister Milind Deora joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in January.

Siddique's son Zeeshan is a Congress MLA from the city, but the senior leader said the latter will take his own decision.

The 66-year-old leader did not cite any reason for his decision to leave the Grand Old Party, only stating "some things are better left unsaid."

Talking to reporters, Baba Siddique said some decisions are painful, but they have to be taken.

A prominent Muslim face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power in Maharashtra.

"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect," he said in a post on X.