Bihar: Facing no-trust motion, Speaker says will not quit

PATNA: despite facing a no-confidence motion against him in view of the formation of a new government in Bihar Assembly, Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary on Wednesday made it clear that he would not resign from his post.
The senior RJD leader made it clear that he will not resign from the post before the commencement of the budget session on February 12, when the Nitish Kumar government is also scheduled to seek a trust vote.
Choudhary said, “I will not resign from my post. So, I will continue to hold the post of assembly speaker during the budget session.” He is a RJD MLA from Siwan and considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad.
“I have to conduct proceedings of the house as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business as it is not my duty to decide which side has numbers. I will not resign from my post at any cost. MLAs will decide if a no-confidence motion is moved against me. I am ready for all consequences,” he said.
“As per rules, a speaker can continue on his post till the 14th day of receiving the notice of no-confidence motion moved against him. I have received the notice today (Wednesday). I will continue to hold my post until the voting is done on the motion,” he added.
Choudhary also held a meeting with officials of the assembly and also chaired a meeting with the press advisory committee on Wednesday.
Earlier, Bihar assembly deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari said that it was the moral duty of a speaker to resign from his post as per the constitution before the no-confidence motion was moved against him. He said that a motion on the no-confidence motion would be moved in the house and at least 38 members were required to support it. After the voting, the house would conduct its proceedings.
After the formation of the grand alliance in August, 2022, BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha had refused to resign from the post of assembly speaker and a no-confidence motion was also moved against him.