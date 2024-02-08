Bihar: Facing no-trust motion, Speaker says will not quit

PATNA: despite facing a no-confidence motion against him in view of the formation of a new government in Bihar Assembly, Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary on Wednesday made it clear that he would not resign from his post.

The senior RJD leader made it clear that he will not resign from the post before the commencement of the budget session on February 12, when the Nitish Kumar government is also scheduled to seek a trust vote.

Choudhary said, “I will not resign from my post. So, I will continue to hold the post of assembly speaker during the budget session.” He is a RJD MLA from Siwan and considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

“I have to conduct proceedings of the house as per Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business as it is not my duty to decide which side has numbers. I will not resign from my post at any cost. MLAs will decide if a no-confidence motion is moved against me. I am ready for all consequences,” he said.