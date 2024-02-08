Congress demands 'white paper' on Manipur ethnic violence in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Congress member K Suresh on Thursday asked the government to come out with a 'white paper' on the ethnic violence in Manipur and said Christian missionaries and priests are facing threats with churches being vandalised in some states.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Suresh alleged that repeated vandalisation of churches in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; and continued assault on Christian missionaries and priests by the right-wing group is alarming.

He alleged that by refusing to take action against the goons, the BJP is supporting those who are indulging in violence.

"The arrest of Father Anil Mathew who was wrongly implicated and jailed shows hatred against Christian missionaries and priests by the Madhya Pradesh government. I request the Madhya Pradesh government to seek report in this matter and the human rights commission to take up the matter suo motu," Suresh said.

He also demanded that the central government should place a "white paper" on the Manipur situation and ethnic violence in House.