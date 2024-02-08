Ensure scrutiny of bills; don't legislate in haste: Kharge tells Centre in RS farewell speech

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said bills were getting passed in haste and demanded proper discussions in the House.

In his farewell speech to 68 retiring Rajya Sabha members, Kharge recalled former vice president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's words that the second chamber (Rajya Sabha) of Parliament is essential to prevent hasty legislation.

He also expressed concern over opposition members not being given enough time to raise important issues in the Upper House.

Kharge alleged bills are getting passed in the House by suspending opposition members. "Please do not pass bills in a hurry," he said.

Without proper discussion on the bills, Kharge said, there are chances of mistakes in the laws. He said the ruling party enjoys a majority and, thus, gets bills passed anyway.

"The hasty legislation we do. MPs are suspended and bills are passed. A hundred and forty-six MPs were removed from the House and bills were passed. This should not be done," Kharge said.

The Congress leader said hasty legislation leads to amendments after amendments to correct mistakes later on. He emphasised that bills should first be scrutinised by parliamentary panels, such as standing committees and joint parliamentary committees.

"What will happen (if bills are scrutinised by parliamentary panels)? The government has the majority, bills will get passed," Kharge said.

Talking about former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who is also retiring from active politics, the Congress president said the country achieved high growth during his tenure between 2004 and 2014.

Singh, he said, will be remembered for various important legislation passed during his tenure, including food law and the right to information.

Kharge also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the good works done by the former PM.