Delhi-Noida border sealed amid farmers' agitation march; Centre to meet with protestors

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh on Thursday stepped up security along its borders with Delhi as thousands of farmers and villages descended on the ground with a plan to march to the Parliament, officials said.

Three Union Ministers - junior Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda, junior Home Minister Nityanand Rai, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal - will meet representatives of the protesting farmers in Chandigarh this evening, reported NDTV.

Motorists spent hours in the crawling traffic as the police personnel with heavy equipment were on alert to restrict movement on the road at the Delhi-Noida borders near Mayur Vihar, as the farmers tried to enter the national capital.

Under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, farmers on Thursday gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10 percent of abadi land.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait joined the protestors in Greater Noida in the afternoon, where his Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members have been protesting outside the local authority office.

In Noida, the protestors are led by the Bharatiya Kisan Parishad, whose activists have held camps outside the local authority office since December 2023.