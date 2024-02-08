Jharkhand Governor rubbishes Hemant Soren’s allegations linking Raj Bhavan with his arrest

While taking part in the confidence motion moved by his successor Champai Soren in the assembly on February 5, the JMM executive president had alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a "conspiracy" was hatched by the Centre.

“This is the first time in the country that a CM, a former CM or anybody has been arrested on the night of January 31. According to my knowledge, no such incident has taken place earlier," Soren said.

“We came to know about Hemant Soren’s arrest from ED and the CMO. It was the ED's phone to our principal secretary saying we have taken the custody of your CM and he is requesting us to complete his constitutional obligations of resigning. So, we are coming to Raj Bhavan so that he can resign. This is the first message we got, Jharkhand Governor alleged.

That is why we had to take legal advice from the experts that what should be done as it was an extraordinary situation, C.P Radhakrishnan replied on why there was a delay in inviting Champai Soren to form the government.