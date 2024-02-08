PM Modi forcing CM's to protest, thinks states are municipalities: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Deploring the plight of Chief Ministers, who are forced to protest against the Centre for their due rights, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not giving the rights due for States and that he appeared to regard States as municipalities.

There was a time when former Prime Minister V P Singh, did not create a situation for Chief Ministers to visit the national capital, as he respected state rights.

"But Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regarding states as municipalities. He doesn't seem to like States or Chief Ministers, though he had been Chief Minister of Gujarat before becoming Prime Minister," Stalin said in his video address to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, who led a protest in New Delhi today "to protect federalism."