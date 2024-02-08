Indian democracy being crippled by Centre's 'Union over States' mentality: Kerala CM at Delhi protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/NEW DELHI: A democracy envisaged as a union of states is being "crippled" by the Centre's "undemocratic Union over States" mentality, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in New Delhi on Thursday, as he led a protest against the Centre's alleged neglect towards the southern state on financial matters.

Spearheading the ruling Left's protest, Vijayan criticised the 'Union over States' mentality of the Centre, by which it accords itself supremacy over the states, saying it not only manifested in financial matters but was evident in the functioning of governors in opposition-ruled states as well.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering that included LDF MPs, MLAs, senior Left front leaders such as CPI General Secretary D Raja and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah, Tamil Nadu's Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services Palanivel Thiagarajan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, at Jantar Mantar in the heart of the national capital.

Another "telling example" of the mentality is how the Centre is making laws that encroach upon the states' powers and duties in several sectors, even on law and order, "which is absolutely in the States List in the Constitution," he said.

"Multinational agreements are being entered into on issues that affect the states without seeking the states' opinion, let alone getting their consent.

"These are all telling examples of how the rights of states are being trampled upon and how India is being changed into an undemocratic 'Union over States'," the Kerala CM said.