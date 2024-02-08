'Centre is waging war against opposition governments': Arvind Kejriwal at Centre vs South protest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out at the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of waging a war against state governments led by opposition parties.

Leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a protest against the Union government at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Kejriwal participated in the protest.

"Opposition parties represent 70 crore people in the country. The BJP has waged a war against the opposition-ruled states. The Centre is using all the tactics to harass the opposition governments," Kejriwal said at the protest.

He added, "It is depriving them of valid funds, obstructs work through Governors and LGs. They are also harassing them by using central agencies to arrest opposition leaders."

He said the protesters were not "here to beg or ask for anything for our families."

"I have come here to ask for the right of 2 crore people. If you do not give us funds how will we build roads, provide electricity and work for development," the Aam Aadmi Party National Convener said.