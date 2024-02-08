Delhi: DMK, allies stage 'black' protest against Centre in Parliament premises

During the protest in which DMK leader Kanimozhi also participated, the MPs raised slogans demanding the Central government to abolish National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and GST.

Meanwhile, leaders and lawmakers from the Left Democratic Front of Kerala, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, staged a simultaneous protest against the Union government at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too participated in it.

The Centre's discrimination against Kerala and the resultant financial crunch has forced the state to resort to the protest path, Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Wednesday alleging that the Union government's actions have weakened cooperative federalism.