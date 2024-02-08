'Fight to protect federalism': Left Front and DMK protest against Centre in Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Kerala's Left Front and Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) began separate protests in Delhi on Thursday morning against the BJP-led Centre over alleged neglect and partiality in allocation of funds to their states.

The LDF's protest is being led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Left front ministers, legislators and parliamentarians are in attendance.

The CM said, "We have come together to register our strong protest and preserve the federal structure of India. Today, we are making the beginning of a reunited fight that would herald the dawn of ensuring equal treatment of the states. This fight will also strive to maintain balance in the Centre-State relation. 8th Feb is going to be a red letter day in the history of India."

The Centre's discrimination against Kerala and the resultant financial crunch has forced the state to resort to the protest path, Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Wednesday alleging that the Union government's actions have weakened cooperative federalism.