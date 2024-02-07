Karnataka govt stages tax devolution protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar; BJP holds simultaneous protest in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Congress government began its protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand a judicious share of resources and funds to the state by the Centre.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the call for the protest named Chalo Delhi. The demonstration is being attended by several cabinet ministers of the Congress government.
Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'.
Stating that the protest was not political, Siddaramaiah said, “Today inevitably we are staging a protest at historical Jantar Mantar. Dy CM DK Shivakumar, all 34 ministers and 135 MLAs are participating in the protest. This is a protest staged in the interest of the state and people of Karnataka,” he stated.
When asked if he was confident of getting a positive response from the Centre, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Above the fact that whether the Centre is going to respond or not, the interest of the people of Karnataka has to be protected."
"I still have hopes. The 16th Finance Commission is constituted. This injustice should not continue. The central government should rectify the injustice. I have not lost confidence in this regard,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.
When asked what if the Central government was ignoring the protest, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We will continue to fight. We will take the issue to people.”
Replying to a question on the demand of releasing White Paper on utilization of central grants by the Congress government, CM Siddaramaiah stated, he will definitely bring it out after the budget. “In fact, the budget is going to be the White Paper,” he stated.
While speaking to reporters ahead of the protest, DK Shivakumar said that they are asking for their rights.
"We are asking for our rights, we are getting on 13 per cent of whatever percentage we are supposed to get. I do not mind if other states get the benefit. The policies, and schemes that they (Centre) have given to Gujarat, they should give the same to us also," Shivakumar said.
State minister Priyank Kharge had earlier said, "There are four to five demands. Devolution of taxes, we are not getting the drought relief amount...The centre should understand that Karnataka is an economic powerhouse..."
Karnataka BJP stages protest in Bengaluru to counter ruling Cong dharna in Delhi
BJP legislators and leaders led by the party state president B Y Vijayendra staged a sit-in demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue near Vidhana Soudha, which houses the State Legislature and Secretariat of Karnataka.
BJP MP Lehar Singh said, "Congress is involved in corruption and is not running the administration properly, they have come here because of internal disputes."
Reacting to the protest by the BJP against the Congress’s agitation, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Whatever the agitation they have inside Parliament or outside, they will be against the interest of the people of Karnataka."
“Karnataka is paying Rs 4.30 lakh crore taxes to the Centre through income tax, GST, cess, surcharge and customs. For Rs 100 taken from the state by the Centre, only Rs 12 to Rs 13 is given back. Karnataka is getting Rs 50,257 crore. Whereas Uttar Pradesh is given Rs 2.80 lakh crore, Bihar is given more than Rs 1 lakh crore. Before five years, Karnataka state was getting Rs 50,000 crore. Even today when the budget size is doubled now, the state is only getting Rs 50,257 crore. Is it not injustice?" CM Siddaramaiah said.
"There would have been no injustice if resources were distributed as per the 1971 census, presently the distribution is made as per the 2011 census. The states which have not controlled population are allotted more," he maintained.
