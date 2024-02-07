Karnataka govt stages tax devolution protest against Centre at Jantar Mantar; BJP holds simultaneous protest in Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: The Karnataka Congress government began its protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand a judicious share of resources and funds to the state by the Centre.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah gave the call for the protest named Chalo Delhi. The demonstration is being attended by several cabinet ministers of the Congress government.

Siddaramaiah has accused the Central government of economic disparities, saying that his government stands against the unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants for 'Kannadigas'.

Stating that the protest was not political, Siddaramaiah said, “Today inevitably we are staging a protest at historical Jantar Mantar. Dy CM DK Shivakumar, all 34 ministers and 135 MLAs are participating in the protest. This is a protest staged in the interest of the state and people of Karnataka,” he stated.

When asked if he was confident of getting a positive response from the Centre, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Above the fact that whether the Centre is going to respond or not, the interest of the people of Karnataka has to be protected."