LDF government’s show of strength against Centre’s negligence in Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the LDF government’s landmark protest in New Delhi against the Centre’s alleged negligence towards Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sought to remind all non-BJP ruled states, especially those under the Congress, that the agitation aimed at safeguarding the constitutional rights of all states, not just Kerala’s.

The CM, who was addressing reporters at the Kerala House in New Delhi, was cautious as he explained about Thursday’s protest. “The aim (of the struggle) is not to triumph over anyone but to secure what we rightfully deserve rather than surrendering,” said Pinarayi, as he expressed optimism that the entire country will stand with Kerala in support.

Set to be the Left’s show of strength ahead of the coming Lok Sabha elections, the protest is expected to see participation of prominent leaders from opposition parties across the country, including Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

All 99 MLAs and nine MPs (LS and RS) of the LDF are expected to attend the protest, which will begin at 11am from Jantar Mantar with a speech by Pinarayi, and last until 1pm.

Eleven CMs and 21 MPs have been invited to the protest. Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin has already extended the state’s support and informed Pinarayi that DMK will take part in it. The Kerala government and CPM also aim to use the protest to showcase the state’s achievements and the BJP-led Union government’s alleged bid to destroy Kerala by triggering a financial breakdown.

“We urge all not to view the protest through the lens of partisan politics. The BJP governs independently or in coalition with other parties in 17 states. The Centre appears to solely favour the 17 states, while neglecting those not aligned with NDA. This disparate treatment displays favouritism towards some states while imposing punitive measures on others, prompting us to rise in symbolic defence,” Pinarayi said.

He criticised the Centre for its alleged unconstitutional approach towards fiscal discipline, issuing of grants and centrally sponsored schemes, reduction in state’s tax share, GST compensation and decrease in revenue deficit grant.

Guv’s actions challenge to constitutional values

Taking a dig at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the Raj Bhawan-government tussle, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged Khan was acting like a Resident of yesteryears, sidelining state legislatures.

“The governor, who has turned Kerala into a stage for his theatrics, withholds bills approved by the assembly and misuses his chancellorship to disrupt the functioning of universities. His actions pose a challenge to constitutional values. They are necessitating legal actions and people’s protests to safeguard federalism and democracy. Except during the Emergency, constitutional values have never encountered such serious challenges before,” he said.